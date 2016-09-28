Ritchie Blackmore's 2016 Rainbow Shows Coming to DVD/CD

(Image credit: Steve Thorne/Getty Images)

This past June, Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow played three shows in Europe—two in Germany and one in England.

The two German shows (Loreley and Bietigheim) were caught on camera and will be released as Memories in Rock: Live in Germany November 18 via Eagle Rock Entertainment.

This high-definition film, which captures Blackmore's long awaited return to heavy rock, features classic tracks from Blackmore's Deep Purple and Rainbow years, including “Catch the Rainbow," “Mistreated," “Since You Been Gone," “Black Night,” “Smoke on the Water," “Perfect Strangers” and more. You can check out the complete track list below.

The band lineup for these shows was Blackmore (guitar), Ronnie Romero (vocals), David Keith (drums), Bob Nouveau (bass), Jens Johanssen (keyboards), Candice Night (backing vocals) and Lady Lynn (backing vocals).

Memories in Rock: Live in Germany will be available digitally and as DVD+2CD and Blu-ray+2CD. A deluxe version (DVD, Blu-ray and 2CD in a 48-page hardback photobook), along with a 3LP version (180gm vinyl), will be available as an import December 2.

Memories in Rock: Live in Germany Track List:

(CD Disc 1)

1. Highway Star

2. Spotlight Kid

3. Mistreated

4. 16th Century Greensleeves

5. Since You Been Gone

6. Man on the Silver Mountain

7. Catch the Rainbow

8. Difficult to Cure (Beethoven’s Ninth)

9. Perfect Strangers

10. Stargazer

(CD Disc 2)

11. Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll

12. Child in Time / Woman from Tokyo

13. Black Night

14. Smoke on the Water