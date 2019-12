Rob Zombie — who won the Best Live Band award at last week's 2014 Revolver Golden Gods — covered Metallica's "Enter Sandman" during his band's April 29 show at the Myrtle Beach House of Blues.

You can check out a bit of fan-filmed footage the magical moment below (Note: The song begins around the 1:30 mark, so feel free to skip ahead) — and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook!