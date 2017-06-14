Robert Cray and Steve Jordan Exclusive Live Video Interview

Here's an exclusive interview with Robert Cray and Steve Jordan, live from The Cutting Room in New York City.

Hosted by journalist and author Alan Paul, they discuss the new album, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, plus career highlights and more with these two Grammy Award-winning artists. The interview is part of the BackStory Events series.

Robert Cray has been bridging the lines between blues, soul and R&B for the past four decades, with five Grammy wins and over 20 acclaimed albums. For his latest project, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, the Blues Hall of Famer traveled to Memphis with his friend, renowned Grammy Award-winning producer Steve Jordan, to make a classic soul album with Hi Rhythm, the band that helped create that sound.

Find out more and purchase the album at robertcray.com.

Watch it here: