Robert Plant Performs “Whole Lotta Love,” "Babe, I'm Gonna Leave You" on ‘Austin City Limits’

Robert Plant and his band, the Sensational Space Shifters, marked their triumphant return to Austin City Limits for the first time in 14 years last March, which included new renditions of Led Zeppelin classics.

The concert was broadcast this past weekend. We’ve included a fan-posted video of the full show below, but since these have a tendency to disappear, we’ve also included official videos of several songs, including “Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You,” “I Just Want to Make Love to You”/“Whole Lotta Love” and “No Place to Go,” which was not included in the official broadcast.

“This is where the path has taken me,” Plant said of the Sensational Space Shifters in an interview with ACL’s Terry Lickona. “This is where we’ve gone. I am virtually and totally reliant on the magic that we've created. It’s a really, really great place to go. I’ve been in a lot of different incarnations of using my voice in the last 10 years, and this is a great place to be.”

Plant is on tour with Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, Buddy Miller and others as part of the Lampedusa: Concerts for Refugees tour. Funds raised by the tour will support Jesuit Refugee Service’s educational programs for refugees around the world. Head here to see the tour’s remaining dates.