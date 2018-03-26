Rush Release "Farewell to Kings" Lyric Video

Rush have released the lyric video for their 1977 song, "Farewell to Kings." You can watch it above.

The video—which was created by Adam Jones, with artwork by Hugh Syme—was released to promote the deluxe reissue of the band's 1977 album of the same name, which is available now.

The reissue is available in a Super Deluxe Edition, three-CD Deluxe Edition, four-LP Deluxe Edition and a Deluxe Digital Edition. The Super Deluxe Edition includes three CDs, Blu-ray audio and four 180-gram vinyl LPs. The extra discs include a February 1978 performance at London’s Hammersmith Odeon—featuring the 2112 suite performed in its entirety—and four covers of Farewell to Kings songs by Big Wreck, Dream Theater, Alain Johannes and the Trews.

You can pick up a copy of the set for yourself here.