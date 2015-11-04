Sample Guitar World's New 'Rock Guitar 101' DVD with Andy Aledort — Video

Guitar World has released a new DVD we think you'll enjoy: Rock Guitar 101

The DVD, which is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $14.99, is an incredible one-stop DVD providing more than 70 minutes of instruction on ALL the basic skills you need to play rock guitar.

Your Instructor is Andy Aledort, a longtime contributor to Guitar World and the author and producer of hundreds of artist transcriptions, books and instructional DVDs, Aledort has influenced and inspired guitarists around the world for decades.

Check out the complete chapter listing—and a video sample of the new DVD, featuring Aledort and his Gibson Les Paul in action.

Chapter Listing:

Chapter 1: The open strings; tuning up: fretting method; tuning up: harmonic method; chord frames; E major chord; open-position cowboy chords; the "caged" system; F chord.

Chapter 2: Rhythmic slashes; whole note; half note; quarter note; eighth note; rhythm exercises.

Chapter 3: Open-position minor chords; combining first-position minor and major chords.

Chapter 4: Other chord types; dominant seventh and minor seventh; suspended chords; suspended fourths; suspended seconds.

Chapter 5: Using a capo.

Chapter 6: Barre chords; sixth-string root barre chords; fifth-string root barre chords; fourth-string root barre chords; sixth-string root barre chord types; fifth-string root barre chord types; four-string root barre chord types; combining barre chord types.

Chapter 7: Power chords.

Chapter 8: Combining power chords with single-note riffs; combining power chords and pedal tones; "galloping" rhythms;

Chapter 9: Reading single-note phrases; scale studies; E minor pentatonic; E major scale; E minor pentatonic scale studies; articulation: hammer-ons and pull-offs; C major scale studies; alternate picking; A minor pentatonic; A major pentatonic, sixth-string root; D major pentatonic, fifth-string root.

Chapter 10: String bending; vibrato.

Chapter 11: How to play the blues; the "shuffle" rhythm; blues soloing styles; key of E; key of A.

