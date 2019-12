London's Savages have released a live performance video — directed by Giorgio Testi — for "Fuckers," one of two new songs to be released as a 12-inch single (and digital download). The B-side is “Dream Baby Dream,” a Suicide cover.

These songs are the first bits of new music from the band since 2013′s Silence Yourself album.

Savages are Jehnny Beth, guitarist Gemma Thompson, Ayse Hassan and Fay Milton.