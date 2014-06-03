Seymour Duncan and Aristides Announce 010 Red Rising Sun Guitar Giveaway

Seymour Duncan and Aristides have announce their 010 Red Rising Sun Guitar giveaway.

The 010 isn't just your standard copy of a traditional design, one of the primary ways this guitar sets itself apart is the material that makes up the body.

Called Arium, this Aristides-designed material increases the resonance and sustain of the instrument. Unlike traditional instruments made from a block of wood, the 010 has an inner-coat, outer-coat, multiple layers of glass and carbon fiber and the main Arium core. The 010 has a 25.5-inch scale length with 22 medium jumbo frets, Sperzel locking tuners and a custom case.

The Duncan Custom bridge pickup gives the 010 modern crunch rhythm tone and cutting leads, with enhanced dynamics and punchy bass. This pickup provides PAF tone that has been subjected to at least 10 cups of coffee. In the middle and neck positions you'll find the smooth, versatile tones of the Alnico II Pro single coil. And the five-position pickup selector gives you plenty of tones to shape your sound.

To celebrate the launch of this guitar, Seymour Duncan has teamed up with Aristides to give you a chance to win a 010 in Rising Sun Red. The winner will be randomly selected July 1, 2014.

NOTE: The giveaway is open to guitarists everywhere.

You can enter HERE! Good luck!