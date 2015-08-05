Shattered Sun Guitarist Daniel Trejo's 2015 Summer Tour Survival Guide

In this feature from the October 2015 issue of Guitar World, the guitarists of Five Finger Death Punch, Bullet For My Valentine, We Came As Romans and other metal acts tell how they'll beat the heat and tame the crowds on the season's biggest tours.

TODAY: Shattered Sun guitarist Daniel Trejo

Tips for playing in extreme heat

Sunscreen and sombreros to block the sun.

Must-have on-the-road item

My cell phone. I have a step tracker on there that shows me how many miles I’ve walked. In San Bernardino, I walked 14 miles!

Best live show I’ve ever seen

Metallica in San Antonio in 2009. Their stage production was sick.

Tips for winning over a tough crowd

Just do what you do and try not to make an ass out of yourself. Go out there and riff out.

Most fun song to play live

“No Sympathy.” It has the energy and youthfulness that I love. We wrote that song back in 2007 and it reminds me of younger days.

Most difficult song to play live

“Reign Over Me.” The intricate riffs are intense. I try my best to look at the crowd while playing that intro riff.

Best song I’ve heard this year

“Identity” by August Burns Red. [Guitarist] JB [Brubaker] and the gang know how to write amazing music.

Gear I couldn’t live without

My ESP Horizon with Fishman pickups. It’s my baby.

Craziest performance injury

A major bangover. Glad we have our lovely van to stretch out in and recover.

Here's "No Sympathy":