Sixx:A.M. Premiere "We Will Not Go Quietly" Music Video

(Image credit: Dustin Jack)

Sixx:A.M. have dropped “We Will Not Go Quietly,” the first single from forthcoming record, Vol. 2 Prayers for the Blessed. The album is set for a November 18 release via Eleven Seven Music. The song and its accompanying music video can be streamed below.

Directed by Wayne Isham (Michael Jackson, Muse, Britney Spears), the official music video for “We Will Not Go Quietly” features live shots of the band and gives a behind-the-scene glimpse of Sixx:A.M.’s life on tour.

Vocalist James Michael explained, “’We Will Not Go Quietly’ takes the call-to-action spirit of “Rise” [from Vol. 1 Prayers for the Damned] to a whole new level. It reflects the raw passion with which mankind fights as some of our most basic human rights are being threatened. We are excited to share the song and video with everyone and hope that it inspires people to continue to strive to make the world a better place.”

“We Will Not Go Quietly” will make a television debut December 2 as the theme song for A&E’ Gangland Undercover. Those who pre-order the album via iTunes will receive an instant download of the single. Physical formats are available here.

