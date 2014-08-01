Sixx:A.M. Reveal 'Modern Vintage' Cover Art, Track Listing and Trailer Video

Sixx:A.M. have announced that their third album (cover art pictured to the left and below), Modern Vintage, will be released October 7.
The band also will release a new single, "Gotta Get It Right," next week.
Sixx:A.M. includes bassist Nikki Sixx, vocalist James Michael and guitarist DJ Ashba.
Modern Vintage Track list:
- 01. Stars
- 02. Gotta Get It Right
- 03. Relief
- 04. Get Ya Some
- 05. Let’s Go
- 06. Drive
- 07. Give Me A Love
- 08. Hyperventilate
- 09. High On The Music
- 10. Miracle
- 11. Before It’s Over