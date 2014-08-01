Trending

Sixx:A.M. Reveal 'Modern Vintage' Cover Art, Track Listing and Trailer Video

By

Sixx:A.M. have announced that their third album (cover art pictured to the left and below), Modern Vintage, will be released October 7.

The band also will release a new single, "Gotta Get It Right," next week.

Sixx:A.M. includes bassist Nikki Sixx, vocalist James Michael and guitarist DJ Ashba.

Modern Vintage Track list:

  • 01. Stars
  • 02. Gotta Get It Right
  • 03. Relief
  • 04. Get Ya Some
  • 05. Let’s Go
  • 06. Drive
  • 07. Give Me A Love
  • 08. Hyperventilate
  • 09. High On The Music
  • 10. Miracle
  • 11. Before It’s Over