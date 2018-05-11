Slayer Announce European Leg of Farewell Tour

Having already announced the first and second North American legs of their farewell tour, Slayer have announced the details of the tour's swing through Europe.

Just as they will be on the tour's North American legs, Slayer will be joined by Lamb of God and Anthrax for their trek through Europe. The European shows will be opened by Obituary. You can check out the band's full European itinerary below.

"If you are lucky enough to be invited to play even just once with living legends like Slayer, it's an incredible honor," Randy Blythe—the lead singer of Lamb of God—said in a press release. "Slayer gave Lamb Of God our very first two overseas shows. Slayer have subsequently taken us on several full-length tours, both at home and abroad. The guys in Slayer and their crew have also always been very, very cool to our band."

"It is irrefutable that Slayer helped create the genre of aggressive metal, and all modern bands of that ilk owe them a huge debt—I know we do," he continued. "To be asked to be a part of their final tour—well, it just makes you stop and realize just how lucky you are."

For tickets and more info, head on over to slayer.net.

Slayer 2018 UK and European tour dates