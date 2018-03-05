Slayer Announce Second North American Leg of Farewell Tour

Back in January, Slayer announced that they would be calling it a day after one final world tour. A couple days later, they announced the North American leg of the tour, a two-month jaunt through the West Coast, the Midwest, the South and the Northeast and Canada, during which the band would be joined by Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth.

Now, due in part to overwhelming demand for tickets, the band has announced a second North American leg. Like the first leg, the shows on the second leg will feature Lamb of God, Anthrax and Testament, though these shows will be opened by Napalm Death.

Running from late July through late August, the shows will take the band across the United States, with a stop in London, Ontario for good measure. You can check out the full itinerary below.

"If you are lucky enough to be invited to play even just once with living legends like Slayer, it's an incredible honor," Randy Blythe—the lead singer of Lamb of God—said in a press release. "Slayer gave Lamb Of God our very first two overseas shows. Slayer have subsequently taken us on several full-length tours, both at home and abroad. The guys in Slayer and their crew have also always been very, very cool to our band."

"It is irrefutable that Slayer helped create the genre of aggressive metal, and all modern bands of that ilk owe them a huge debt—I know we do," he continued. "To be asked to be a part of their final tour—well, it just makes you stop and realize just how lucky you are."

For tickets and more info, head on over to slayer.net.

Slayer Leg 2 Tour Dates: