Songbirds Guitar Museum to Celebrate Grand Opening with Special Events

Songbirds Guitar Museum, the world’s largest private collection of rare, vintage guitars, will celebrate the museum’s grand opening with a series of events beginning Friday, March 10, through Sunday, March 12.

The family-friendly, guitar-oriented, pop culture museum is in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on the campus of the world-famous Chattanooga Choo Choo.

Throughout the weekend, Songbirds Guitar Museum will host an inspiring educational session titled "Les Paul – From Start to Finish." Jim Wysocki, a longtime friend of the late Les Paul, will provide insight into the inventor, musician and philanthropist.

Attendees will be able to touch and play Les Paul’s guitars and see his earliest inventions that helped advance guitar technology. Admission to this event is included in the cost of a museum ticket.

Celebrate the grand opening of Songbirds Guitar Museum at a street festival showcasing local entertainment 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 11. The festival will take place on Station Street between Market Street and Rossville Avenue in front of the museum. The festival is free and open to the public. The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, and regular admission tickets are required.

The outdoor party will feature the Gibson Guitar traveling museum and live shows. The musical lineup includes Chattanooga Girls Rock, the Pool (British invasion rock), the Drew Sterchi Band (blues) and the Communicators (pop, rock, rap). The Station Street restaurants and retailers will be open.