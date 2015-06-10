Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Joe Bonamassa, Warren Haynes and More Honor Les Paul in New York City's Times Square — Video

Yesterday, June 9, 2015, was the 100th anniversary of the late, great Les Paul's birth.

To celebrate the occasion, the guitar community threw one hell of a party in New York City's Times Square, not far from the Iridium, where the legendary guitarist and innovator played during the last years of his storied life.

The full day of star-studded events and programs kicked off what is billed as a year-long celebration of the guitarist's life and music.

Among the events was an all-star show featuring Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Neal Schon, Joe Bonamassa, Warren Haynes, Steve Miller, G.E. Smith, Johnny A, Lou Pallo and the Les Paul Trio and many more. You can check out several photos from the show in the gallery below. All the photos are courtesy of Roger Vai.

June 9 was also declared Les Paul Day in New York City, and Les Paul’s Big Sound Experience opened its doors to the public on 44th and Broadway right inside Times Square. The 53-foot foot interactive state-of-the-art mobile touring exhibit gives guests the opportunity to experience 1,000 square feet of music exploration, sound and technology innovations and hands-on interactive entertainment. Visitors will even be able to mix and share music as they discover Les Paul—and it's free!

Photos: Roger Vai