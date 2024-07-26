Guitar World deals of the week: save $250 on a Guild 12-string, a nearly half-price reverb pedal, plus loads of big savings on Fender and Squier guitars

Welcome back to a more regular edition of Deals of the Week. There aren't a huge amount of sales on at the moment as we see a post-Prime Day lull enter the world of guitar retail, but there's still a good amount of discount gear out there if you've decided now's the time to pull the trigger on something.
One of the biggest sales running at the moment is over at Fender.com, where you can still get a tasty 10% off premium American Ultra guitars. There are also sales on Squier still available, with up to 10% off the ultra-modern Squier Contemporary range, and for the beginner guitarists out there, a nice 20% discount on Squier Affinity.
Editor's picks
Guild F-2512CE 12-string: Was $699, now $449
Guild makes some of the best 12-string guitars on the planet, and this jumbo cutaway acoustic has got an amazing discount at Musician's Friend. With a hefty $250 reduction, it's one of the best deals we've seen this week, and we're huge fans of jumbo-sized 12-string guitars in general.
Mooer R7 Reverb: Was $99, now $53.19
Reverb pedals are notoriously expensive, so to see one sitting just above the $50 is great value for anyone. The Mooer R7 Reverb is a great choice for the budget-conscious pedal lover, packing 7 different reverb tones into a tiny package that will fit on any pedalboard.
Squier Paranormal Nashville Strat: $429.99, $343.99
Mixing the best elements of the Stratocaster and Telecaster, the Squier Paranormal Custom Nashville Strat really does deliver on both fronts. The treble spank and dark neck sound of a Tele is accounted for, whilst all those nasal in-between tones made famous by the Strat are present too. It's got a nice $86 discount at the official Fender shop, which is a 20% discount in total.
DigiTech Drop: Was $237.12, now $202
Tired of constantly drop-tuning your guitar? Well, it sounds like you need the DigiTech Drop in your life. An excellent practice and performance tool, the Drop allows you to quickly change the tuning of your guitar instantaneously, whether you want to go half a step down or all the way down to B or A. It's got a $35.12 reduction at Sweetwater at the moment, taking it just above the $200 mark.
Guild Polara Kim Thayil: Was $899, now $799
Even if you're not a Soundgarden fan, the Guild Polara Kim Thayil guitar is well worth a look. It's an incredibly versatile instrument that can cover a lot of ground, and with a $100 discount at Sweetwater even more tempting. We love the phase switchable humbuckers, and the upper fret access is unrivaled.