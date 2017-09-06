Stream Monday’s Interview with Nancy Wilson and Liv Warfield Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with legendary Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson and powerhouse R&B vocalist Live Warfield of Roadcase Royale.

The interview will take place Monday, September 11, at 4 p.m. EST, live from the Cutting Room in New York City.

We’ll discuss their new album, First Things First, plus career highlights and insights. The duo will be interviewed by by noted journalist and editor, Laura B. Whitmore.

The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World.

To find out more, visit roadcaseroyale.com.