As Arch Enemy announce their new singer, Alissa White-Gluz has revealed her new guitarists – and the lineup has already impressed some heavy-hitters

After much speculation, Arch Enemy announced former Once Human vocalist Lauren Hart as their new singer this week. But their ex-frontwoman Alissa White-Gluz has made an announcement of her own, revealing the two guitarists set to supercharge her newly launched solo career.

The powerhouse vocalist, chosen as the replacement for Angela Gossow in 2014, departed the band after four albums last year. She then quickly launched her first solo single as she looked to “express myself in ways that have been dormant for years.”

That song was co-written with Kamelot and Doro six-stringer Oliver Palotai (Kamelot/Doro), while she was seen playing Michael Amott's Dean Tyrant signature guitar in the video.

Now, she’s announced the twin shredders who will be featuring in her band moving forward, including a guitarist Joe Satriani believes “can shred any guy out there.”

“Meet the band,” White-Gluz says in an Instagram post unveiling Alyssa Day and Danielle Sophia.

“Soon, you’ll meet the music,” she adds.

Day, who has also played in metal band Mindscar and instrumental prog metallers Abesntia, arrives with a weighty reputation, having been part of Jackson's artist roster, and a notable guitar influencer for years.

Meanwhile, Sophia has been enjoying an equally rapid ascent on social media, posting videos soloing over Meshuggah and Humanity's Last Breath riffs, as well as slick jazz playing. That’s earned the guitarist an endorsement deal with electronics gurus Fishman, and caught White-Gluz's attention in the process.

The announcement has been met with approval of Alice Cooper and Los Angeles Rams guitarist, Nita Strauss, who commented, “SHEEEEESH bringing out the heavy hitters!” There have also been supportive comments from Kiko Loureiro, Kiki Wong, and Arch Echo's Adam Bentley.

Other champions of the double appointment include Lacuna Coil vocalist Christina Scabbia, Mercyful Fate bass player Becky Baldwin, and Sepultura frontman Derrick Green.

It's not lost on us that Sophia is clutching an eight-string Jackson, either.

Now we have to play the waiting game to hear the Day-Sophia partnership. Given how quickly White-Gluz’s first single came after her Arch Enemy departure was officialised, surely we won’t be waiting too long?