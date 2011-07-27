Tabs: Rob Zombie "The Ballad of Resurrection Joe and Rosa Whore"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB

Below is a user-submitted guitar tablature for the song "The Ballad of Resurrection Joe and Rosa Whore" by Rob Zombie, one of several user-submitted tabs to be found on GuitarWorld.com.

Artist: Rob Zombie

Song: "The Ballad of Resurrection Joe and Rosa Whore"

Album: Hellbilly Deluxe

Intro

D----------

A----------

F----------

C-10-/9-6~-

G-10-/9-6~-

C--8-/7-4~-

Verse

D-------------

A-------------

F-------------

C-6/8-8-8-8-8-

G-6/8-8-8-8-8-

C-6/8-8-8-8-8-

Chorus

D----------------------------------------------

A----------------------------------------------

F--------------------------------2/6-------2/8-

C-1/3-3-3--3-3-3/4-4/1-----1-1-1-----1-1-1-----

G-1/3-3-3--3-3-3/4-4/1-----1-1-1-----1-1-1-----

C-1/3-3-3--3-3-3/4-4/1-----1-1-1-----1-1-1-----