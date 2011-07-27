Tabs: Rob Zombie "The Ballad of Resurrection Joe and Rosa Whore"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Below is a user-submitted guitar tablature for the song "The Ballad of Resurrection Joe and Rosa Whore" by Rob Zombie, one of several user-submitted tabs to be found on GuitarWorld.com.
Please note that the tablature on this page is not an official tab. For official tabs, be sure to visit http://www.halleonard.com/
Artist: Rob Zombie
Song: "The Ballad of Resurrection Joe and Rosa Whore"
Album: Hellbilly Deluxe
Intro
D----------
A----------
F----------
C-10-/9-6~-
G-10-/9-6~-
C--8-/7-4~-
Verse
D-------------
A-------------
F-------------
C-6/8-8-8-8-8-
G-6/8-8-8-8-8-
C-6/8-8-8-8-8-
Chorus
D----------------------------------------------
A----------------------------------------------
F--------------------------------2/6-------2/8-
C-1/3-3-3--3-3-3/4-4/1-----1-1-1-----1-1-1-----
G-1/3-3-3--3-3-3/4-4/1-----1-1-1-----1-1-1-----
C-1/3-3-3--3-3-3/4-4/1-----1-1-1-----1-1-1-----