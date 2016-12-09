Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Announce 40th Anniversary 2017 Tour

(Image credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers have announced the first dates of their 40th Anniversary Tour.

Petty announced the tour on SiriusXM’s “Tom Petty Radio” this morning and also on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night.

The primarily U.S. tour, produced by Live Nation, will begin April 20, 2017, in Oklahoma City and will continue throughout the summer with more dates, including on the West Coast, still to be announced.

Joe Walsh will appear on many of the dates announced today, and Chris Stapleton will appear at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and for two nights at the Marcus Amphitheater at Milwaukee’s Summerfest.

Tickets for all of the newly announced shows, except for two concerts at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium, will go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. local time December 16. Special pre-sales for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Highway Companions Club members will begin 10 a.m. local time December 14. To sign up for the Highway Companions Club, whose membership includes exclusive pre-sale access and other perks, fans should visit the club’s website.Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are releasing two companion vinyl box sets featuring their entire studio album repertoire. Both box sets are available today via UMe and Reprise/Warner Bros. All LPs in the limited-edition box sets have been pressed on 180-gram vinyl with replica artwork. Several of these albums have been out of print on vinyl for years and most albums have been re-mastered for this release.

Further details on the band’s 40th Anniversary Tour and vinyl box sets are available at tompetty.com.

TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

April 20 Chesapeake Energy Center Oklahoma City, OK*

April 22 American Airlines Arena Dallas, TX*

April 23 Verizon Wireless Arena Little Rock, AR*

April 25 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN*

April 27 Philips Arena Atlanta, GA*

April 29 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Houston, TX*

May 2 Frank Erwin Center Austin, TX

May 5 Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL*

May 6 Amalie Arena Tampa, FL*

May 8 FedEx Forum Memphis, TN*

May 10 StateFarm Center Champaign, IL*

May 12 Scottrade Center St. Louis, MO*

May 13 Klipsch Music Center Indianapolis, IN*

May 29-30 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

June 2 Sprint Center Kansas City, MO*

June 3 Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN*

June 5 Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, IA*

June 7 Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH*

June 9 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA*

June 10 Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH*

June 12 US Bank Arena Cincinnati, OH*

June 14 XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT*

June 16 Prudential Center Newark, NJ*

June 17 Mountain Jam Festival Hunter, NY

June 29 Wrigley Field Chicago, IL†

July 1 Wells Fargo Arena Philadelphia, PA

July 2 CMAC Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY

July 5-6 Marcus Amphitheater-Summerfest Milwaukee, WI†

July 15 Air Canada Centre Toronto, ONT

July 18 DTE Energy Music Theatre Detroit, MI

July 20 TD Garden Boston, MA

July 23 Royal Farms Arena Baltimore, MD

July 26-27 Forest Hills Stadium Queens, NY‡*with Joe Walsh

†with Chris Stapleton

‡on-sale January 14