Free Lessons from Tosin Abasi on the Guitar World Lessons Store

Prog-Gnosis,Guitar World's exclusive lesson series by Animals As Leaders guitarist and composer Tosin Abasi, is now available through the Guitar World Lessons App and Webstore.

It joins the ranks of the hundreds of lessons already available through Guitar World Lessons.

To celebrate this new release, GW is offering the first Prog-Gnosis lesson, "Animal Instinct," for free! Note that all 13 Prog-Gnosis lessons are available for only $9.99.

Below, you can check out a video trailer of lessons 1 ("Animal Instinct") and 5 ("Thumbs Up").

In Prog-Gnosis, Abasi, a true seven- and eight-string guitar phenom, teaches the concepts and techniques behind his brilliant playing and composing, using excerpts from Animals As Leaders' songs to illustrate them.

Over the course of 13 lessons, Tosin demonstrates many of his signature moves, including alternate picking, economy/sweep picking, hybrid picking, thumb slapping, double picking, playing in odd and shifting meters, devising wide-range chord voicings for eight-string guitar, seven-string arpeggios, two-hand tapping and more.

The guitarist also offers some effective ways to warm up both hands and practice.

Prog-Gnosis Contents:

• 1. Animal Instinct: Getting a feel for picking techniques with the track "Somnarium"

• 2. Economies of Scale: Making effective use of economy picking, and how Abasi plays his solos in "Somnarium"

• 3. Inter-Planetary Exploration: How to play the outro guitar solo in "Earth Departure"

• 4. Double Up: Double picking, and the first solo in "An Infinite Regression"

• 5. Thumbs Up: How to play the thumb-slapped intro to "An Infinite Regression"

• 6. Lucky Sevens: Making odd meters feel natural, and how to play "Cylindrical Sea"

• 7. Six Sense: Playing 6/4, and the hybrid-picked arpeggios in "David"

• 8. Six of Another: More on playing in 6/4 meter, and how I perform the hybrid-picked arpeggios in "David," part 2.

• 9. Voicing Opinions: Devising chord voicings on the eight-string guitar

• 10. Turn on the Heat: Effective ways to warm up both hands

• 11. Rollercoaster Ride: Seven-string arpeggios

• 12. Two-Hand Touch: Examining the two-hand tapping and odd-meter phrasing in "Isolated Incidents"

• 13. Connect the Dots: Analyzing the harmonized melody lines in "Isolated Incidents."

Regarded as one of the new millennium's brightest guitar stars, Abasi has recorded and released three albums with Animals As Leaders: their self-titled debut (2009), Weightless (2011) and The Joy of Motion (2014).

