Tremonti Premiere "Dust" Lyric Video

After the recent announcement of Tremonti’s third album Dust, which is scheduled for an April 29 release via Fret 12 Records, the band has released a lyric video for the title track and debut single.

“Dust” premiered yesterday on Sirius/XM’s Octane channel. The lyric video contains imagery from the Cauterize and Dust albums as the backdrop behind the moving lyrics.

“Dust is about how it feels to watch a close friend close confidence in you,” Mark Tremonti says.Dust was recorded during same sessions as the band’s last release, Cauterize, and features Mark Tremonti on vocals/guitars, Eric Friedman on guitars, Wolfgang Van Halen on bass and Garrett Whitlock on drums.

Tremonti will be heading to Europe later this spring in support of Dust. The band will be making stops at some of the largest festivals in the world including Hellfest, Graspop Metal Meeting, and Download Festival. Aside from the festivals, the band has several headline dates confirmed as well as a few shows opening for metal legends Iron Maiden.