Trivium Announce North American Tour

(Image credit: Justin Borucki)

Trivium have announced a North American tour. For the trek—which will take the band across the continent from early October through early November—the band will be joined by Light the Torch and Avatar

"North America! The last North American and European runs were the greatest Trivium tours we had ever experienced," the band said in a press release. "Now how do we top it? We follow up with more songs from our extensive eight-record catalogue, a massive production and setlist, and two more of our favorite bands on earth: Avatar and Light the Torch. See you all soon."

You can check out the group's full itinerary below.

Last summer, Trivium stopped by Guitar World's New York offices, where they shot a blistering playthrough video for their song, "The Sin and the Sentence." If the curiosity strikes you, you can check out that playthrough below.

For more on Trivium, stop by trivium.org.

Trivium Tour Dates: