Unreleased Eddie Van Halen Track from 1984 Streaming

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Van Halen News Desk is streaming a short track called “Strike,” written by Eddie Van Halen for the 1984 teen comedy film The Wild Life.

A snippet of the music appears in the movie as someone bowls a strike (hence the song’s title). This is the first time the full recording has been available to the public.

The Van Halen News Desk says more of full, raw tracks Van Halen wrote for the movie will be going online in the coming weeks.

The website has released nine other tracks over previous years. You can listen to all of them on its Wild Life page.