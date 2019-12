Last night, Van Halen kicked off the Billboard Music Awards with a powerful performance of "Panama," which you can check out below.

David Lee Roth turned in a solid vocal performance that was a step up from Van Halen's recent appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Ellen. Maybe he's been reading your comments on GW's Facebook page?

Eddie Van Halen was, as pretty much always, spot on.

Van Halen are gearing up for a North American tour that kicks off July 5 in Seattle. Enjoy!