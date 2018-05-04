Watch Billy Corgan Play "Archer" on the 'Late Late Show with James Corden'

Though Smashing Pumpkins' Shiny and Oh So Bright reunion tour is only two months away, Billy Corgan is still busy on the road promoting his most recent solo album, 2017's Ogilala. Thursday night, he stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform the Ogilala track, "Archer."

For Ogilala—which was produced by Rick Rubin—Corgan ditched his usual all-out guitar attack in favor of acoustic guitars and pianos, resulting in one of the most intimate records of his long career.

"I was making a Smashing Pumpkins album that was sort of futuristic, but I got bored and uninspired, so I ditched it," Corgan told Guitar World last year about the genesis of the album. "Then I found myself with nothing to do, and I thought, Okay, if you wanted to do something, what would you do? And I was attracted to playing acoustic music. So I wrote a batch of songs and I thought, Right. I need to find somebody to record these."

You can check out Corgan's performance for yourself above.

