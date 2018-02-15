Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour

Smashing Pumpkins have announced a reunion tour. The North American trek—dubbed the Shiny and Oh So Bright tour—will be the first in 18 years to feature original members Jimmy Chamberlin on drums and James Iha on guitar.

The massive arena tour will take the group across the United States—with stops in Montreal and Toronto—from mid-July through early September, and will exclusively feature material from the band's first five albums.

“Some 30 years ago, as The Smashing Pumpkins, James Iha and I began a musical journey in the cramped rear bedroom of my father's house," Corgan said in a press release. "And so it's magic to me that we're able to coalesce once more around the incredible Jimmy Chamberlin, to celebrate those songs we've made together."

Notably, the tour will not feature original bassist D'arcy Wretzky, with whom the band has been feuding in the press in the days leading up to the tour's announcement. The band claims that Wretzky turned down an invitation to join the tour, an invitation Wretzky claims was never extended. In any case though, the original members will be joined by longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder, and sport a three-guitar lineup, according to the press release. The band's bassist for the tour has not yet been announced.

“This show and staging will be unlike any we've ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we've ever played," Corgan added. "For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public next Friday, February 23, through the band's website.

You can check out the full itinerary, and a teaser for the tour, below.

Smashing Pumpkins: Shiny and Oh So Bright 2018 Tour