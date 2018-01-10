Watch Billy Idol, Steve Stevens and Derek Sherinian Perform Van Halen's "Jump"

Steve Stevens and Billy Idol perform in New York City in 2005. (Image credit: Scott Gries/Getty Images)

If you woke up with a hankerin' to watch an Eighties rock god cover someone else's massive Eighties hit, you're in luck. Below, watch Billy Idol—with his longtime guitarist, the brilliant Steve Stevens—perform Van Halen's December 1983 single, "Jump," at the 2005 Rock am Ring festival in Germany.

The song's signature keyboard part is being played by Derek Sherinian—he of Dream Theater, Alice Cooper, Kiss, Yngwie Malmsteen, Black Country Communion, Joe Bonamassa and Sons of Apollo fame. And yes, that's New Jersey native Brian Tichy on drums. Stevens' guitar solo—played on an Ernie Ball Music Man Axis—starts at 2:12.

Idol is no stranger to covering Van Halen tunes—and we've thrown in a live 2009 performance of "Ain't Talking About Love" to prove it. Enjoy!

By the way, this year's Rock am Ring festival is scheduled for June 1 to 3. For more information, head here.