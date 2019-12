Last night, the Rolling Stones took their Zip Code Tour to Nashville's massive LP Field.

During the show, they were joined by country music superstar (and incredibly gifted guitarist) Brad Paisley for a version of the band's country-fried classic, "Dead Flowers."

The song is from the band's landmark 1971 effort, Sticky Fingers, which was re-released last week.

