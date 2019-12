In this clip, guitarist Everett Gray demos Elixir Optiweb Coated Electric Strings. You can watch the video above.

Currently on tour with Bebe Rexha, Gray's eclectic sound is rooted in the blues, with influences of jazz, R&B and funk. The guitarist depends on Elixir Optiweb Coated Electric Strings for their feel, playability, and long-lasting, bright tone.

Video by @graygirlphoto.

