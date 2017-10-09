Watch Foo Fighters, Joe Perry and Liam Gallagher Play the Beatles' "Come Together"

(Image credit: Joe Perry: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images | Dave Grohl: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images)

This past weekend, the Foo Fighters—who we profiled in the December issue of Guitar World—headlined the Cal Jam '17 festival, a giant gathering in San Bernardino, California, that the band curated.

The festival—which also featured Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, the Kills, Liam Gallagher, Babes in Toyland and Bob Mould to name a few—was the sight of some remarkable moments, not the least of which was this particular jam, in which the Foo Fighters were joined by Aermosmith guitarist Joe Perry and Liam Gallagher for a rendition of the Beatles' "Come Together."

The band also performed the 1977 Aerosmith hit, "Draw the Line," with Perry, possibly as a means of connecting Cal Jam '17 to its predecessors, the gargantuan California Jam festivals of 1974 and 1978 (the latter of which Aerosmith headlined.)

Though the video covers the full performance of "Come Together"—we also included the "Draw the Line" performance for your convenience—it does include the distraction of Liam Gallagher's decision to crowd surf around the four-minute mark.

You can watch both clips below.