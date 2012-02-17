Dave Grohl Wants to Record Next Foo Fighters Album in Outer Space

Sadly, no major rock acts have recorded albums in outer space.

Not yet, anyway.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl wants to change all that.

"We have an idea. It’s kind of a really big idea,” he told MTV News when asked about plans for a new Foo Fighters album. “[We’re going to record it] in space. To tape. An analog moonshot.”

Perhaps he got the idea from Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, who announced last summer that he'd like Muse to record a song or a music video in outer space.

But if anyone is ready for such an other-worldly experience, it's Grohl -- a man who has performed Led Zeppelin songs with Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones and a Beatles song with Paul McCartney; a man who has wracked up several Grammys -- and, oh yeah, he was in Nirvana too.

Grohl also is excited about his documentary on Sound City Studios.

“We released a teaser trailer; there may be an album that accompanies [it],” Grohl said. “I recorded a lot of songs with a lot of people in the past couple months. There used to be a recording studio called Sound City that was in the San Fernando Valley. Nirvana recorded there in 1991. It was this really beautiful dump in the middle of a warehouse district. A lot of great records were made there.

“Fleetwood Mac made records there; Neil Young made records there. Tom Petty, Cheap Trick, Dio, Ratt, Pat Benatar, Rick Springfield, Rage Against the Machine did their first record there, Nine Inch Nails, Metallica ... Evel Knievel, Charles Manson recorded there, Barry White, Johnny Cash,” he continued. “So I interview them to tell the history of the studio, but then I invite them back to record with me, and we make a record.”