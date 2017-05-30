Watch Guns N' Roses Cover 'Black Hole Sun' for Chris Cornell

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Guns N' Roses kicked off the latest leg of their Not in This Lifetime Tour in Slane, Ireland.

During the show, they performed Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" as a tribute to Chris Cornell, who committed suicide May 18. You can check out the performance below via two fan-filmed clips.

Cornell's body was cremated May 23 and laid to rest May 26 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. Attendees and speakers at the ceremony included Kim Thayil, Tom Morello and Matt Cameron, along with James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Dave Grohl, Brad Pitt, Christian Bale, James Franco, Pharrell and Josh Brolin.