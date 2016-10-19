Watch John 5 Play "Hell Haw" on a Marshall Micro Practice Amp

John 5 has been a mainstay in the hard rock and metal circuit for two decades.

John—who bursted onto the scene during his five-year stint with Marilyn Manson—has recorded three multi-platinum studio albums and taken part in several massive worldwide tours.

The guitarist is back on the road this year with his band, the Creatures, and with Rob Zombie—and we're told there's new material on the way in the months ahead.

In the new video below (skip to 18:40), John flawlessly performs his new track, "Hell Haw," using a Marshall MS-2 Micro practice amp. The clip, which was shot backstage before a recent London performance, shows that when it comes to great players, no tricks (or even watts) are needed to get a cool sound out of your guitar. We've also included the official version of "Hell Haw" (bottom video) for reference.

NOTE: Be sure to skip ahead to 18:40 in the top video.

Jonathan Graham is an ACM UK graduate based in London studying under the likes of Guthrie Govan and Pete Friesen. He is the creator of ForgottenGuitar.com, a classic-guitar media website, and is completing his debut album, Protagonist, due for release in 2016. Updates also can be found at Graham's YouTube channel.