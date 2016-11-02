Watch Metallica Perform "Atlas, Rise!" for the First Time

(Image credit: Metallica/Getty Images)

Last night, November 1, Metallica performed their latest single—"Atlas, Rise!"—for the first time ever, at Hipodromo De Los Andres in Bogota, Colombia.

You can check out the high-energy debut performance below.

"Atlas, Rise!" is the third track to be released from the band's new album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct; it follows the punishing title track and "Moth Into Flame."

Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, which is set for a November 18 release, is the band's first full album since 2008's Death Magnetic. The double LP features more than 77 minutes of music; there's even a bonus third disc packed with cover versions (Deep Purple's "When a Blind Man Cries" and Iron Maiden's "Remember Tomorrow" among them) and several live performances.