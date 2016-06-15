Watch Mick Mars Say What He Thinks of Awards in Exclusive Clip from New Mötley Crüe Film

As guitarist for Mötley Crüe, Mick Mars racked up Platinum album sales and built up a covetable collection of rare Gibson and Fender guitars.

After all that, one thing he says he doesn’t need is an award for making music.

“All the times we were up for a Grammy—I could care less,” says the irascible guitarist. “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame—I could care less.”

“I don’t need a golden star—like what you got in kindergarten for taking a nap?—I don’t need that to tell me my music was good.”

Mars’ statement, shown in the video below, is one of the many memorable moments in Mötley Crüe: The End, a new film that captures the group’s final concert performance.

On December 31, 2015, the Crüe completed their 35-year touring career as a band with a spectacular final concert at Staples Center in their hometown of Los Angeles, just 10 miles from the Sunset Strip where they launched their infamous and decadent career.

Fans can now relive the moment when Mötley Crüe: The End comes to select cinemas for one night, on June 14.

Presented by Fathom Events, Live Alliance, Eagle Rock Entertainment and Tenth Street Entertainment, Mötley Crüe: The End includes performances of hits like “Kickstart My Heart,” “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Home Sweet Home” and “Dr. Feelgood.” In addition to the concert footage, the film includes behind-the-scenes scenes of the band’s last global tour, featuring Mars, singer Vince Neil, bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee.Tickets for Mötley Crüe: The End can be purchased online by visiting FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website.

You can view the movie trailer below the Mars clip.