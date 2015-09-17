Watch Robert Plant Perform Led Zeppelin Classics in Toronto — Video

Former Led Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant has been giving his old band’s catalog a workout on his current tour.

While performing in Toronto, Ontario, September 15, he presented a set full of Zeppelin classics. You can see three videos below in which he and his band, the Sensational Space Shifters, perform “The Lemon Song,” “Whole Lotta Love” and “Rock and Roll.”

“The Lemon Song” opens with Plant introducing the band, while “Whole Lotta Love” begins with a bluesy rendition of the Willie Dixon tune “I Just Want to Make Love to You,” first recorded by Muddy Waters.

The full set list from the night reveals plenty of other Led Zeppelin tunes. (Gotta wonder what Jimmy Page would make of this, after all his attempts to get Plant back for a Led Zeppelin reunion.)

“Trampled Under Foot”

“Turn It Up”

“Black Dog”

“Rainbow”

“Black Country Woman”

“Spoonful”

“The Rain Song”

“No Place To Go” / “Dazed and Confused”

“The Lemon Song”

“Little Maggie”

“Crawling King Snake”

“Whole Lotta Love” / “Who Do You Love”

Encore:

“Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down” / “In My Time Of Dying”

“Rock and Roll”

Plant’s tour wraps up this month. The remaining dates are:

September

17 The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

18 Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, NY

20 Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA

22 Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN

23 FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, IL