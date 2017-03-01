Watch Robert Plant Perform “Whole Lotta Love” from Upcoming AXS TV Show

(Image credit: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Robert Plant and his band, the Sensational Space Shifters, were headliners for David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption last October, and their performance comes to AXS TV 10 p.m. EST March 5.

Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters—Live at David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption captures the band’s unique headlining set at the visionary film director’s fully immersive creative gathering to benefit the David Lynch Foundation. The hour-long concert shows the former Led Zeppelin frontman and his band performing classics like “Black Dog,” “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You” and “Whole Lotta Love,” as well as selections from his solo career, including “Turn It Up,” “Rainbow” “The Enchanter” and “Little Maggie.”

Speaking with Relix magazine about his music and its connection to Led Zeppelin, Plant says, “I want people to know I’m pulling points of reference from other times and other places—incongruous and out of step and kilter—into another world. I’ve done it with Zeppelin lyrics, as well—‘if the sun refused to shine’ and ‘the road remains the same’ and all the shit. There’s so many bits like that, because I like the idea of spinning the bottle. And if one or two people pick up on it, that’s the justice—that’s about right.”

Below, you can watch a preview from the upcoming program showing Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters performing “Whole Lotta Love.”