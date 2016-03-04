Watch the Trailer for Santana's Reunion Album, 'Santana IV'

On April 15, the classic early Seventies Santana lineup will return with a new studio album, Santana IV.

This marks the first time in 41 years that this particular quintet—Carlos Santana (guitar, vocals), Gregg Rolie (keyboards, lead vocals), Neal Schon (guitar, vocals), Michael Carabello (percussion) and Michael Shrieve (drums)—has worked together.

The last album with this lineup was 1971's Santana III.

Santana IV features 16 new tracks written and produced by the band.

In the exclusive video below, the band members discuss the making of the album, the dynamics of the band and more. It even offers bits and pieces of several new tracks. By the way, two tracks from the new album, "Anywhere You Want to Go" and "Blues Magic" are available now at iTunes, where the album can be preordered.

The origins for the reunion go back several years, when Schon suggested that he and Carlos record together. Santana liked the idea but went one better, proposing they recruit Rolie, Shrieve and Carabello.

After initial writing sessions and rehearsals took place in 2013, the group recorded throughout 2014 and 2015, amassing 16 tracks that combined their signature elements—Afro-Latin rhythms, soaring vocals, electrifying blues-psychedelic guitar solos and jubilant percussion work—with widescreen hooks and melodies that will lodge themselves in the thicket of listeners’ senses and stay there.

“It was magical,” Santana says. “We didn’t have to try to force the vibe—it was immense. From there, we then needed to come up with a balance of songs and jams that people would immediately identify as Santana.”

“Carlos and I feel more connected than ever,” Schon adds. “We get super-aggressive when we play, but also melodic and poetic. We have an incredible dialog with each other on our guitars.”

“I really think the music goes along with the [album] cover [which you can check out below], and vice versa,” Santana says. “It all fits together beautifully.”

Santana IV will be released April 15 on Santana IV Records and is distributed by Thirty Tigers/RED Distribution.