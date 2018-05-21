Watch Trivium’s Matt Heafy Discuss His Kemper Profiler Rig

In this clip, Trivium frontman Matt Heafy gives us the lowdown on his rig of choice, the Kemper Profiler. Watch the video above.

With the Kemper Profiler, players are able to extract the exact tone and feel from any amp in their collection. A profile doesn't only capture the amp itself, but every aspect of the cabinet and microphone configuration as well. The Profiler also ships with hundreds of amps and rigs already installed.

“The less stuff between my fingers and the listeners’ ears, the better,” Heafy says. “What’s the point of having a massive, double refrigerator rig when you’re just sticking a mic in front of it and having it in the PA. This way, [with the Kemper Profiler], your rig and your tone is the PA.”

To find out more, visit kemper-amps.com.