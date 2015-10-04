Guitar Gallery: A Look at Sugizo’s One-of-a-Kind Instruments

The final show of Luna Sea’s 20th Anniversary World Tour, “Reboot to the New Moon,” was at Kobe Arena on New Year’s Eve 2010.

I traveled to Kobe from Tokyo via bullet train; the landscape outside my window, complete with an awesome view of Mount Fuji, served as the perfect prelude to a concert by one of the most influential bands of Japan’s Visual Kei movement.

Sugizo is famous for playing in a variety of bands (Luna Sea, X Japan, Juno Reactor, S.K.I.N.), for being a notable guitarist and violinist, and for his environmental and political activism.

With his artistic vision and diversity, to say nothing of his passion, he inspires millions. Check out a gallery of his guitars below!

Here’s a little more background on this incredible experience:

Here's the man himself performing with his ESP Eclipse S-VIII:

About the Photographer, Lisa S. Johnson:

Armed with a macro lens, an incredible eye for detail and a truly ground breaking vision, Lisa Johnson’s guitar art, is taking the world of fine art photography on a rock and roll ride. Far from still life, Lisa’s work conjures the abstract, yet also possesses a very sensual and ethereal feel that intentionally illustrates the intimate wear and tear details of the instrument. Her unique presentation undoubtedly personifies the musician and captures their true spirit in these wooden extensions of their own iconic flesh.

Her debut book, 108 Rock Star Guitars, was released in hardcover in October 2013. A softcover edition was released by Hal Leonard in November 2014—complete with a forward by Les Paul.