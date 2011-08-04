Just Play: I've Come to Terms with My Inability to Sing -- And It Sucks!

In my last blog entry, I lamented my inability to sing.

In college, after years of ignoring conventional wisdom and thinking I’m as good a singer as anyone, and torturing my friends and family with my renderings, I finally took voice lessons, because deep down, I knew I was, well, ignoring conventional wisdom.

I studied with an opera singer who taught me proper technique; she even extended my range by about three or four whole steps. I gave it an honest shot for about a year, during which I’d force myself out in front of an audience, just me and a guitar or piano, and try to make myself be a singer.

I had improved, to be sure, but my voice still just plain sucked. I stubbornly ignored the reluctant “That was very nice” sentiments from my friends as well as the giggles from random audience members, and determined I was going to keep plugging away, until magically, I became a real singer.

It was during the making of my first record a few years later that I had my come-to-Jesus moment. Guys like Paul McCartney, Todd Rundgren, Tom Scholz, Stevie Wonder and even Lenny Kravitz, who could do it all — writing, producing, performing — were my heroes, and I wanted to do that, too. I had written all the songs, played all the instruments, recorded and engineered everything, and now I was gonna go one further and put down the vocals. This record was my baby.

Hours later, my voice blown out and with not a single good take in the can, I came to the inevitable conclusion that singing, for me, is like playing an instrument for others. The latter always came naturally to me, while others have had to study with a teacher and spend years working at it. I had to finally admit that singing was going to be that way for me. This was quickly followed by the realization that I simply didn’t have the same passion or desire to study it that intensely, and so, with a mixture of sadness and relief, I gave it up.

Where does that leave me? I’ll be honest. Finding, auditioning, hiring and pinning down singers to schedule stuff is a large pain in the ass. Not being able to finish recording a song because I can’t sing it blows. Knowing a million songs and wanting to play covers in a bar for a quick and easy buck, yet not being able to do so unless I have someone with me who can sing them is hugely frustrating.

Knowing that every single one of my musician friends has some innate singing talent, and I do not, really sucks!

For your viewing pleasure (No, that’s not me from 20 years ago):

