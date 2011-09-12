The Oil Slick: Foo Fighters Take Garage Rock Mainstream

Foo Fighters recorded their latest album, Wasting Light, in their lead singer's garage. Then they embarked on a tour playing in fans' garages as their only venues.

The same band has also been nominated for six Grammys, sold out Wembley Stadium (twice) and been called our generation's answer to Tom Petty by Pitchfork.

Foo Fighters have something of a split personality. They combine their gritty, cymbal-heavy rock with charisma and extremely good songwriting to create a band that sells like superstars but sounds like a kickass garage rock outfit.

Dave Grohl and company have dragged garage rock into the limelight, making songs that are still heavy on crunchy guitars but catchy enough to sell out soccer stadiums.

While other mega-artists who helped usher garage rock back into the public consciousness take their music very seriously (Yes, you, Jack White and Julian Casablancas), Foo Fighters have never had a problem admitting they just want to make music that rocks -- and have a good time doing it.

The group has stayed true to their beginnings and even converted some believers along the way. None other than Paul McCartney has been quoted as saying that Foo Fighters' recent garage tour was so intriguing that he may do the same thing. Yes, Foo Fighters have become so influential, they turned a former Beatle into a garage-rock enthusiast.

By sticking with their consistently successful formula of creating music that people can stomp their feet to, while never taking themselves too seriously, the band has been able to reach an extremely wide audience while still paying homage to the personal, stripped-down music often heard resonating from a garage. Foo Fighters are a rock band that sounds like they never left the garage.