The Oil Slick: Which Garage Rock Bands are Super Bowl Bound?

Love it or hate it, the Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the US. and the halftime show is a gig any artist would love to have on their resume.

Lately, the halftime show has walked the line between nostalgia (The Who, Prince, Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen) and modern pop (Black Eyed Peas) or both (Madonna). Nowhere to be found are anything close to modern rock bands, much less modern garage rock bands.

With odds stacked against modern rock as a whole, let's put odds on which artists will ever be getting the call to perform on America's biggest stage:

The Stooges: With rash of recent old-school acts, the Stooges actually stand a decent chance of being asked to trash a set in front of millions. Their music is becoming more and more recognized as being genius and they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010. ODDS: 10:1

The Oblivians: Unlike the Stooges, underground heroes the Oblivians have not found any sort of mainstream recognition in the US. Add the fact that the band has split more than the atom and this becomes one long shot. ODDS: 10,000:1

Foo Fighters: With this being the year of Dave and all, chances are good that the Foo breakout and play a Super Bowl. The only question is, when it finally happens, will Grohl & Co. are in their 30s or their 60s? ODDS: 6:1

The (whatever band Jack White is in at the moment)s: Jack White seems determined to fill the White Stripes void in his life with as many bands as possible. Besides the Raconteurs and the Dead Weather, Mr. White has done collaborations with Insane Clown Posse, Bob Dylan and Beck. With his resume, it's possible Jack plays a Super Bowl at some point. Who would join him is anybody's guess. ODDS: 20:1