Songcraft: The Value of Listening

In this post, I thought I’d touch on the simple act of listening and the value it holds for us as songwriters.

With all the amazing tools of communication available to us today making it easier than ever to share and get our thoughts out into the world, there seems to be, sadly, a definitive shift toward “talking” rather than listening.

As songwriters (and human beings) we all want to be heard, but we also need to remember that our output is only as good as our input. Our creative engines need the fuel of inspiration, and that inspiration can only be absorbed when we’re listening and open to receiving it.

So today, in the spirit of radio silence, fight the urge to post that 20th tweet and try listening to the birds (or Bird) instead.

Enough said …

Mark Bacino is a singer/songwriter based in New York City. When not crafting his own melodic brand of retro-pop, Mark can be found producing fellow artists or composing for television/advertising via his Queens English Recording Co. Mark also is the founder of intro.verse.chorus, a website for songwriters dedicated to the exploration of that wonderfully elusive activity known as songwriting. Visit Mark on Facebook or follow him on Twitter.