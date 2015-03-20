Tour Tips: Five Essential Ways to Sleep in the Van

Massachusetts post-rockers Caspian have been compiling a few essential survival tips for the touring musician. In this installment, Erin Burke-Moran breaks down the five key sleeping positions you need to master ... when you're crammed into a van with a bunch of dudes.

"Getting rest in the van can be an interesting chore," says guitarist Erin Burke-Moran.

"Especially when your van is 1/10 the size of a tour bus. Here are five ways to position your body to get some sleep in the van."