In anticipation of the release of their new album, Worship Music, Anthrax are giving away a new track, "Fight 'Em Til You Can't," as a free download from their website or from the widget below.

Worship Music will be released on September 13, the day before the band plays The Big 4 show at Yankee Stadium. Worship Music marks the first Anthrax album with Joey Belladonna since 1990's Persistence of Time

Download "Fight 'Em Til You Can't" here: