The Aristocrats Premiere "Culture Clash" from New Live DVD — Video

Rock/fusion power trio supergroup the Aristocrats—featuring Guthrie Govan on guitar, Bryan Beller on bass and Marco Minnemann on drums—will release Culture Clash Live, a new live CD/DVD, January 20.

Captured in six different locations in five countries on three continents during the band’s 100-plus-show Culture Clash World Tour, it showcases the Aristocrats at their best: virtuosic, melodic, spontaneous, outrageous and fun.

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a live version of "Culture Clash" from the new DVD. The performance was filmed in Bangkok, Thailand. Check it out below; as always, tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook.

Culture Clash Live will be released via BOING Music and will be available as a CD/DVD package containing eight audio tracks on the CD and nine cuts on the DVD.

Only three tracks are the same performance on both CD and DVD; all the others are unique, giving fans a chance to hear how the songs evolved. DVD bonus features include a look behind the scenes at the video setup in Tokyo; an extra drum solo shot with 20 cameras; and demos from the Culture Clash album.

“Every time we play a song live, it seems to evolve slightly,” Govan says. “However hard we might try to capture definitive versions in the studio, the true nature of any given composition inevitably reveals itself during the subsequent touring process, mutating incrementally from one night to the next as we do our best to maintain the element of spontaneity and encourage the occurrence of little musical ‘accidents.’”

Physical units will first be sold through the band’s webstore and are already available for pre-sales. The digital audio-only will be available through iTunes and other e-tailers.

The band is also releasing a 2CD, Secret Show: Live In Osaka. The first 1,000 units of Secret Show will be signed by the band, and the limited release will be available only at the band’s website and merch tables.

You can check out complete track listings of all these releases below the video. Enjoy!

For more information on the Aristocrats, visit the-aristocrats-band.com and follow them on Facebook.

Culture Clash Live CD Track Listing:

Sweaty Knockers (Whittier, CA, USA)

Ohhhh Noooo (Whittier, CA, USA)

Get It Like That (Whittier, CA, USA)

Culture Clash (Whittier, CA, USA)

Gaping Head Wound (Whittier, CA)

Louisville Stomp (Manchester, UK)

Desert Tornado (Bangkok, THAILAND)

Living The Dream (Zoetermeer, NL)

Culture Clash Live DVD Track Listing:

Furtive Jack (Tokyo, JAPAN)

Ohhhh Noooo (Bangkok, THAILAND)

Louisville Stomp (Manchester, UK)

Get It Like That (Tokyo, JAPAN)

Culture Clash (Bangkok, THAILAND)

Blues F***ers (Mexico City, MX)

Gaping Head Wound (Mexico City, MX)

Desert Tornado (Bangkok, THAILAND)

Living The Dream (Zoetermeer, NL)

Secret Show: Live In Osaka Track Listing:

Disc One

Introduction

Furtive Jack

Sweaty Knockers

Ohhhh Noooo

Get It Like That

Culture Clash

Disc Two

Flatlands

Parental Advisory (pronounced "Blues F***ers")

Gaping Head Wound

Twister (pronounced "Desert Tornado")

Washed Passport (pronounced "Living The Dream")

Erotic Cakes