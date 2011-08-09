Avenged Sevenfold Discography

Avenged Sevenfold is an American rock band hailing from Orange County, California.

The four-piece band has many diverse influences, ranging from Pantera to Dream Theater. The band formed in 1999 while the members were still in high school. Two original members, M. Shadows (lead vocalist/founding member) and Zacky Vengeance (rhythm guitarist), are still part of Avenged Sevenfold.

The band has released five studio albums and 18 singles and have had their music featured most recently in the video game, Rockband 3.