'Beatles Gear' Tracks the Fab Four's Instruments from Stage to Studio

Beatles Gear is a landmark book that details exactly which guitars, drums, amplifiers and keyboards The Beatles used at key points during their career.

The book was even used as the official technical reference book for Beatles Rock Band, and its author, musician Andy Babiuk, was the official technical consultant to the game.

The book follows the band, from a gear perspective, from the formation of the Quarry Men in the 1950s to the dissolution of the Beatles in 1970. It provides a fresh insight into Beatles history from a new viewpoint. Along the way, many myths are exploded and dozens of stories told for the first time.

It discusses — in great detail — the band's guitars, basses, drums, amps and keyboards, including models by Fender, Gibson, Rickenbacker, Gretsch, Hofner, Ludwig, Vox — and everything else.

The book, which is published by Backbeat Books, is available at the Guitar World Online Store for $40.